Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucuses formed in 50 countries

The network of parliamentary Israel Allies Caucuses continues to expand, with new caucuses recently formed in Honduras, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan and Cameroon. This major milestone brings the total number of pro-Israel parliamentary caucuses worldwide to 50.

These caucuses are coordinated under the umbrella of the Israel Allies Foundation, which looks to mobilize political support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values.

This network originated in 2004 with the formation of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, as a way to strengthen the lines of cooperation between the Knesset and Christian leaders around the world. Beginning in 2006, the U.S Congress created the first “sister-caucus” called the Congressional Israel Allis Caucus, which is the only bi-partisan pro-Israel caucus in the U.S Congress. The network then expanded to parliaments around the world who wanted an official mechanism to strengthen the ties between their country and Israel.

Cameroon was the 49th country to establish an Israel Allies Caucus. Chairman Hon. Anne Nguenkam Eps Welako said, “I am honored to be appointed as first Chairperson of the Cameroon Israel Allies Parliamentary Caucus. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and to connect pro-Israel legislators in Cameroon to the Knesset.”

Upon the formation of the 50th Israel Allies Caucus in Honduras, Deputy Tomás Zambrano, Secretary General of the Congress of Honduras, expressed "We are proud to work with the Israel Allies Foundation and to support Israel from the Honduran Congress with the formation of a group of Deputies who support Israel. Especially at this important moment with the excellent relations between both countries, when the President of Honduras announced the transfer of the Embassy to Jerusalem".

IAF President Josh Reinstein said “What started out as an effort by former MK Yuri Shtern, of blessed memory, 15 years ago to reach out to Christian supporters of Israel has now spread to 6 continents, 50 countries and 1200 parliamentarians around the world whose support for Israel is unwavering. This group of pro-Israel parliamentarians is the greatest tool that Israel has in its diplomatic arsenal.”