OU applauds Senate passage of bipartisan legislation to combat anti-Semitism

Today, the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America (Orthodox Union)—the nation’s largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization—applauded tonight’s passage by the U.S. Senate of the ‘Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act.’

The bipartisan legislation will elevate the State Department Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism to the rank of Ambassador and provide that office with greater resources to do its work combating anti-Semitism worldwide. The measure passed the House of Representatives in 2019.

The legislative effort is led by U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Cary Gardner (R-Colo.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Nathan Diament, Executive Director for Public Policy for the Orthodox Union, stated:

“The Jewish community is very grateful for the Senate’s passage of this important legislation. Sadly, we have seen a surge of anti-Semitic incense around the world in recent years. With the passage of this legislation, the Senate is providing powerful new tools to the State Department to lead impactful international efforts to combat what has been aptly called ‘the world’s oldest form of hatred’ and roll back the tide of anti-Jewish hate.”

Mark (“Moishe”) Bane, President of the Orthodox Union, stated: “We are very grateful to Senators Rosen, Rubio and the other Senators who shepherded this legislation to passage. We pray that these new resources will enable the United States to lead efforts to bring greater security to Jews around the world.”