Abbas working to thwart normalization

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas spoke on Wednesday with the President of Indonesia and thanked him for his support for the Palestinian Arab position and his opposition to normalization with Israel before it commits to peace on the basis of a two-state solution in accordance with international institutions.

The PA’s official news agency Wafa said that the Indonesian President made it clear in his conversation with Abbas that despite recent political developments, Indonesia will not take any steps towards normalization with Israel until a lasting and comprehensive peace between Palestinian Arabs and Israelis is implemented.

"Indonesia as the largest Islamic country will continue its efforts to support the implementation of peace and play a major role in this area," Indonesia's President said.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister recently assured PA “foreign minister” Riyad Malki of her country’s firm position in support of the PA in ending the “Israeli occupation of its land”.

Malki, meanwhile, on Wednesday met in Ramallah with the British Consul General in eastern Jerusalem, thanking him for London's continued support for “Palestine” on the political, economic and humanitarian levels.

Malki noted that Abbas is serious about promoting a just and comprehensive peace agreement through the convening of an international peace conference that will implement a two-state solution in accordance with international law. The PA “foreign minister” also called on Britain to recognize the “state of Palestine”.

Abbas has repeatedly pushed for an international conference for peace in the Middle East, aimed at bypassing the US efforts to resume talks.

In September, the PA started diplomatic steps to hold an international peace conference at the beginning of 2021.