Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla on Wednesday virtually joined Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, in lighting the seventh candle of Hanukkah.

The Israeli embassy noted that “thanks to the work of Pfizer and Bourla, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to finally be in sight as the vaccine with the potential to save millions of lives rolls out globally.”

“We owe Dr. Bourla and all of Pfizer a debt of gratitude, and are honored to have him light tonight's Hanukkah candles,” it added.