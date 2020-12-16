European rabbis: Don't delay, get vaccinated

The leaders of the Conference of European Rabbis are calling on all members of the Jewish communities on the continent to listen to their doctors and accept the recommendation to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible.

In a statement, the rabbis wrote, "Since, by the grace of God, vaccines for coronavirus have begun to be distributed, we are hereby informing all members of our communities that everyone should listen to their doctor, and if they instruct to get vaccinated with the vaccine that is available in that country, they should do so as soon as possible without delay."

At the same time, they added, “All the communities must continue to obey the instructions of the health ministries in their countries and follow the outline they have set, most of them in consultation and coordination with the leadership of the communities."

The statement was signed by the President of the Conference of European Rabbis and the Chief Rabbi of Moscow, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the Chairman of the Standing Committee Rabbi and the head of the Beit Din in London, Rabbi Menachem Gelley and the head of Yeshivat Torat Chaim in Moscow, Rabbi Moshe Lebel.