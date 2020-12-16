Israeli, Moroccan UN ambassadors will light candles together on the 8th night of Hanukkah

Morocco’s Ambassador to the United Nations Omar Hilale will join Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan in-person on Thursday night to light the final Hanukkah candle, less than a week after the two countries announced the establishment of formal relations.

The unique event, hosted by the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations and the Forum for Cultural Diplomacy, will feature blessings and candle lighting by several other UN ambassadors, including from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who also signed normalization agreements with Israel recently.

The virtual reception will be moderated by Rabbi Yehuda Sarna of the Jewish Council of the Emirates.

The event will take place Thursday.