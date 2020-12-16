Watch: Torah dedication in Dubai

With joy, excitement and tears, in the presence of rabbis and businessmen, a Sephardic Torah scroll was on Wednesday dedicated at the synagogue to be established in Dubai.

The Torah scroll belongs to the businessman Haim Weizmann and was written several years ago in memory of his brother, Itzik Weizmann, who died young.

Weizmann was very excited to dedicate the Torah scroll to the synagogue that will be built in the residential complex he is building, which is suitable for religious families. "I was very excited," Weizmann told Arutz Sheva.

In addition, today Rabbi Shlomo Amsalem, a neighborhood rabbi in Be'er Sheva, and the chief rabbi of the United Arab Emirates, Rabbi Eliyahu Abadi, set the mezuzahs at the entrance to the building to be erected. The mezuzahs were specially brought from Israel and were written with the kavanot (Kabbalistic intentions) of the rabbinic sage the Rashash.