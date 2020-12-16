Dissolution of Knesset: Tuesday night

The Knesset issued a clarification Wednesday afternoon on the date in which the legislature will be dissolved if a state budget is not presented.

"In the deliberations of the Finance Committee, the committee requested an extension of the date by 120 days and the counting was brought to 23/12/2020. The dispersal date is at the beginning of 23/12/2020 and therefore the date is at midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday," the clarification statement said.

The clarification mainly affects MKs who have hoped to pass legislation in the next week before the Knesset is dissolved as it moves the date of the dissolution ahead by one day.

The political system estimates that there is a very low probability that the state budget will be approved by midnight on Tuesday that Israel is on its way to another election.