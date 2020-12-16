Law regulating outposts passes preliminary reading

The Knesset plenum approved on Wednesday afternoon a bill which aims to regulate the outposts and so-called 'young Settlements' in Judea and Samaria.

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who proposed the bill, stated that efforts should be made to promote the legislation at record speed, before the Knesset dissolves itself.

"This is the first victory for the young settlement. But this is only the beginning. We will have to pass this law in three readings as early as next week and at a government decision tomorrow. Mr. Prime Minister Netanyahu, you have the ball. Do not allow Ganz to bring anything to the government without it." Said Smotrich.

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar demanded a roll-call vote on the law's approval in a preliminary reading.

A majority is expected for the bill, since the factions that support it are the right, the Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beiteinu.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn responded by saying that "the bill is biased and incorrect and therefore we will oppose it." However, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz has allowed four MKs to vote in favor of the bill after they sought permission to do so.