US Special Advisor to Middle East, Brian Hook: No more peace deals if Biden appeases Iran

In an interview with i24NEWS, Brian Hook, US Special Advisor on Middle East issues and former Iran envoy, says the Trump administration succeeded in brokering historic peace agreements between Israel and Gulf States Bahrain and the UAE by "countering the common threat that is the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Hook calls on Biden to continue this policy of deterrence, noting that, "It's very important ... to stand with your friends ... who have no daylight between them and the existential threat facing them..."

Hook also praises the current administration for "placing maximum economic pressure on Iran" and "restoring the military option as a deterrent," and says Biden will have a lot working for him once he takes office.