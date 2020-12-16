Couple in sixties killed in head-on collision on Road 90

A 60-year-old man and woman have been killed in a car accident that occurred on Wednesday near Al-Auja on Road 90 in the Jordan Valley.

MDA paramedics, with the assistance of an IDF medical team, did their best to try to save the lives of the couple, but were ultimately forced to determine their deaths.

A truck driver who was lightly injured was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

Senior MDA paramedic Yonatan Shanbai related: "When we arrived at the scene, we could tell right away that this was a very serious frontal accident between a private vehicle and a truck. The two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman in their 60s, were trapped in the vehicle, unconscious, with severe injuries.

"We first extricated the woman from the vehicle, and we performed advanced resuscitation on her for an extended period, but eventually we had to determine her death. The driver of the truck who suffered light injuries was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital."