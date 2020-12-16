Hungary: Family means mother is a woman, father is a man

The Hungarian parliament passed a new law Tuesday evening banning same-sex couples from adopting children, and defining the family unit as a union between a man and woman.

The wording of the new law states that "the foundation of the family is marriage and the parent-child relationship. The mother is a woman, the father—a man."

The new law enforces a complete ban on same-sex couples from adopting children and while that has been the case for years, many have taken advantage of a legal loophole, adopting children without going through the necessary procedure, and raising these children without a legal spouse.

Under the new law, all singles, LGBT or not, who wish to adopt will be required to submit a formal application to the Ministry of Family Affairs.

Hungary's Minister of Family Affairs, Katalin Novák, is considered one of the most conservative legal experts in the country and has promoted the husband-and-wife family unit throughout her career.

Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga wrote in a Facebook post that changes to the law "are intended to protect the institution of marriage as a union between man and woman," adding that, "the basis of family ties is marriage and the parent-child relationship. The mother must be a woman, and the father—a man."

The new law has been met with strong opposition from human rights organizations and the LGBT community, who have accused the government of violating their human rights.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's party has attempted in recent years to alter the state constitution in defense of family values, including banning transgender individuals from altering their gender status on birth certificates. Orbán's office welcomed the latest move and said it would "strengthen Hungarian families and protect the welfare of our children."