Watch: CNN reporter claims WH press secretary is spreading disinformation

CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta on Tuesday accused White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany of spreading false information.

McEnany, at the conclusion of a news conference she held, criticized the media over their coverage — or lack thereof — of certain stories, including involving Rep. Eric Swalwell and Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Good for those who covered what was a story all along and not Russia disinformation,” she said, in reference to the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs.

“Kayleigh, isn’t it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?” Acosta then said.

McEnany did not reply and walked out of the room.

Acosta is no stranger to controversy with the White House and has had several heated exchanges with President Donald Trump in recent years.

Shortly after Trump was elected president, he and Acosta got into a shouting match when Acosta insisted on asking Trump a question after Trump dismissed a CNN report on Russian hackers having sensitive information about him.

Acosta kept insisting on asking his question, and Trump told him, “Don’t be rude”, before concluding with, “You are fake news.”

Two years ago, the White House revoked Acosta’s press credentials following his fiery exchange with Trump during a press conference.

Acosta questioned Trump about his characterization of a migrant caravan making its way to the US border from Mexico as “an invasion.”

Acosta continued to press Trump, despite Trump’s demand that he "put down the mic," before a White House official finally took the microphone away from him.

Trump then scolded Acosta, calling him a “rude, terrible person" and adding, “CNN should be ashamed of itself having you work for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN.”

Hours later, the White House announced that it had suspended Acosta's credentials due to the fact that Acosta become physical with a young female intern as he tried to ask Trump a question during the news conference.

CNN, in turn, filed a lawsuit against the White House, arguing that the revocation of Acosta’s press pass violates their First and Fifth Amendment rights.