First Israeli-American delegation to visit Morocco next week

The first Israeli-American delegation will visit the Kingdom of Morocco next week as part of the normalization talks between the countries.

The head of Israel's National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat, will head the delegation, which will include President Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Kushner and his team will arrive in Israel before leaving for Morocco, and he will also meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu this coming Monday.

Authorities in Morocco told local media that they expect Israel to help Morocco promote its sovereignty over the Western Sahara in international organizations such as the United Nations and the European Union.

The sources also said that the expectation is that Israel will not support decisions condemning Morocco over its activities in the Western Sahara.