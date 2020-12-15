Syrian entrepreneur donates synagogue in Dubai

Syrian entrepreneurs who sold apartments to investors in Dubai, made a deal with businessman Haim Weizmann and when they heard that he was Jewish, they decided to donate a synagogue to his real estate project.

"I made a deal of a lifetime here, I think," Weizmann said in a conversation with Arutz Sheva. "It's a Syrian building, and when they heard that I was Israeli, I made a deal with them that they would engrave the Stars of David and give me this synagogue, here inside the 180-unit residential building.

"This is a synagogue that they donated to me," he stressed. "Syrians donated a synagogue to Israelis inside Dubai. This is something that has not been done in the world yet."

This is a building that, as mentioned, is being built by the Israeli-French businessman Haim Weizmann in Dubai. In light of the peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Weizmann decided to build a residential building adapted to Jewish community life.

The building will have a Shabbat elevator, a kosher restaurant, a synagogue, and he said that his next goal is for the building to also contain a mikveh.

Dozens of businessmen, real estate entrepreneurs from Israel, France, Georgia, and other countries, along with rabbis and public figures, arrived in Dubai last night for the Israel-Dubai conference initiated by the Israel-Dubai company headed by businessman Weizmann and Weizmann Properties.

The conference combines professional conferences with a Hanukkah celebration in a traditional Jewish atmosphere on Dubai soil. As part of the conference, as an act of appreciation for the friendship that is forging between the peoples, senior rabbis and imams will attend the Yoni Shalom flowering ceremony. There will also be Hanukkah candle lighting near the famous Burj Khalifa tower.

"We are in Hanukkah, days of miracles and the power of the Jewish people," Weizmann said. "Last year, no one believed that this year we would celebrate Hanukkah by lighting Hanukkah candles in Dubai with our new friends from the Emirates. Along with the social ties, I am also building close business ties that will open up many and varied options for precipitation from Israel and other countries."