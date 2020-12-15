Health ministry officials meet with haredi rabbinical judges to push coronavirus vaccine

Top Health Ministry officials, including Director of the ministry Hezi Levy, met with senior Rabbinical Court judges in Bnei Brak yesterday, in an attempt to promote coronavirus vaccination in the haredi sector, Kan News reports.

Members of the Court told the officials that while they were not opposed to vaccines in general, they considered it premature to give their official sanction to the coronavirus vaccine.

"Research carried out over just a few months does not suffice to rule out the possibility that, in the long term, problems will be discovered," Av Beit Din Rabbi Yehuda Silman, the Court's head, explained to Ministry officials.

"I am not saying this to imply that the concept is incorrect - it is. If you ask me, it is proper to seek a vaccine for coronavirus."

Nevertheless, he added that, "We are not required to be more cautious than the doctors. And if I hear that half the doctors in the state of Israel refuse to take the vaccine at this stage - that's the rough number being quoted - then while we won't overtly state that we too refuse, we will not sanction the vaccine. It is far too early to give official approval," he insisted.

According to the report, the visit of Health Ministry officials to the Rabbinical Court was prompted in part by the dissemination of pamphlets in haredi neighborhoods in which concerns were raised regarding the safety of the coronavirus vaccine.