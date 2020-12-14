IDF tank accidentally fires towards Gaza

An IDF tank on Monday accidentally fired towards Gazan territory during an exercise. The incident is being investigated.

Damage to an abandoned structure was identified. No casualties were reported.

Last month, fire was opened at a Hamas post in the Gaza Strip, without an explicit order to open fire.

The incident occurred after a rocket had been fired at Ashkelon. Tanks were ordered to position themselves in front of targets at the border, and then a tank fired as a result of a misunderstanding between the commanders.