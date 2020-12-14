Vaccination campaign to begin next Wednesday

The health maintenance organizations (HMO) will begin distributing coronavirus vaccines to Israeli citizens next Wednesday, December 23.

There are currently 313,000 vaccines from the Pfizer company in Israel, according to the Health Ministry's National Immunization Technical Advisory Group.

The advisory group has recommended that in the first stage only healthcare workers, the elderly, caregivers for the elderly, and adults over the age of 60 or 65 be given the vaccine. However, no final decision has been made on which groups to prioritize for vaccination.

3.8 million vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Israel by the end of the month - including those already in the country, Channel 12 News reported.. Even if only medical teams and risk groups start receiving vaccines next week, it will likely soon be possible for the general public to be vaccinated as well.