Remarks in English follow Hebrew:

Former Defense Minister Yamina Chairman MK Bennett this evening participated in the launch event of "Common Vocation", designed to connect the Jewish people in the State of Israel and the Diaspora by formulating general principles.

The scroll is a joint initiative of the Genesis Foundation, the State of Israel, and is under the auspices of the President of the State.

MK Bennett spoke at the event and said: "These are rough political times in Israel.

"I call upon my political colleagues: Let us all never again return to personal boycotts of one party against the other.

"Twice in history, we lost our country when brother turned on brother. That must be avoided at all costs.

"Fierce debates? Absolutely! Mutual boycotts? No!

"How can we defeat Corona or our enemies if we’re boycotting one another?

"We are one people. And we shall remain one people."