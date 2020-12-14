Israeli COVID-19 vaccine enters 2nd stage of clinical trials

The Israel Institute for Biological Research announced Monday that the second of three phases for its coronavirus vaccine has been approved.

The second phase of the clinical trials is expected to begin in the coming days with the participation of approximately 1,000 volunteers. The trial will take place at Sheba and Hadassah Medical Centers and will gradually expand to additional medical centers across the country.

Defense Minister, Benny Gantz stated in response to the announcement: "The scientists of the IIBR are Israel's 'elite unit,' and have taken on an extremely important task - saving human lives. I see great importance in the development of an Israeli vaccine that will continue to serve Israeli society for years to come."

The Ministry of Health has approved the continuation of clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), following the successful completion of the first phase. During the first phase, no significant side effects were identified, and two expert committees, both internal and external recommended the approval of the second phase. As such, the institute completed all the necessary preparations and is ready for the immediate launch of the second phase.

The second phase of the trial, conducted over a period of several months, will include extensive safety tests with the participation of 1,000 healthy volunteers aged 18 and over. In this phase, scientists aim to complete vaccine safety precautions, determine effective dosage, and further determine the vaccine's effectiveness. Its success will enable the launch of a large-scale trial to test the effectiveness of the vaccine with the participation of up to 30,000 volunteers (Phase 3) in Israel and/or abroad.