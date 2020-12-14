Warsaw mayor lights Hanukkah candle

The mayor of Poland's capital, that once homed the largest Nazi ghetto in Europe, lit the Hanukkah candles during a Chabad-organized ceremony.

"The light of Hanukkah symbolizes freedom, peace, freedom of religion and tolerance," he said. "This light, as always, will be a symbol of hope, which we need more than ever this year," he added.

Chabad emissary, Rabbi Stambler, received a touching email from a Warsaw-born Jewish woman living in Amsterdam, who happened to have seen a picture from the event. "I had a picture of the ceremony sent to me. It was very emotional for me: Not all signs of Jewish life disappeared from Warsaw..."

"I was one of the Jews deported from Poland in 1968. I never dreamed that a Hanukkiah would find its way here."

"Anti-Semites or not: Polish Jewry is alive and will continue to prosper," she wrote.

The Mayor of Warsaw Mr. Rafał Trzaskowski joined Rabbi Shalom Ber Stambler of Chabad Lubavitch Poland for the Hanukkah menorah kindling ceremony. In his speech, Mr . Trzaskowski underlined the significance of the Hannukah celebration in Warsaw: “These lights made a full circle, returning to the place where it started - to Warsaw. Warsaw is very proud of it. I’m very happy about it and wish you a Happy Hanukkah!”

Rabbi Stambler also underlined the significance of the place itself. Warsaw - the city which was a victim of two totalitarian systems was also a home and a place of persecution of thousands of Jews. “Therefore we are very proud and thankful seeing the lights of Hanukkah glowing proudly in the very heart of the city.”

During his speech, Rabbi Stambler also pondered on the honor of serving others: “Look at the 'Shamash' candle on the menorah. Despite its servant role it is elevated and honored, because it gives light to all other candles. The role of the leaders is similar, they also serve others and are this service only aids to their greatness.”

Apart from the kindling ceremony, Rabbi Stambler was also invited by the Polish TV station to give the insight on Hanukkah to the viewers. He spoke about its message as well as customs and traditions connected with this festival.