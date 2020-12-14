From Samaria to supermarkets and hotels in Dubai

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, together with businessmen from Samaria, signed a series of additional agreements with businessmen from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the agreements: Samaria will supply honey and olive oil to the VIP line of supermarkets and minimarkets while the fine wines of Samaria that have already reaped international awards will arrive at the luxurious Gulf Princess hotels.

For the past two months, Dagan, together with the Samaria Development Company Chairman of the Board Elisaf Parshan, has been leading a strategic move to connect and create business relationships between companies in Samaria and companies in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this week, an agreement was signed with FAM holding, valued at billions, and now in the last day, and three direct export agreements have been signed between Dagan and businessmen and companies that will promote a VIP line of olive oil and honey in supermarkets and minimarkets in Dubai and a VIP line of wine from Samaria in Dubai.

The signing ceremony was attended by Nir Lavi, owner of Har Bracha Winery, Tomer Pnini, owner of Tom Winery in Itamar, Shmuel Barak, owner of Arnon Winery in Itamar, Matan and Noam Paradise, owners of Paradise Honey in Hermesh in northern Samaria, who signed an agreement to supply the goods. Dagan, who led the move together with Amitai Roitman, General Manager of the Council, Chairman of the Samaria Development Company, Elisaf Parshan, CEO of the company Ruby Telman and his deputy, Tomer Levy. Also present was Vered Ben Saadoun, the owner of Tura Winery, who signed an agreement the day before with one of the largest holding companies in the UAE.

At an impressive ceremony at the Conference Center at the Dubai Golf Creek Golf Center, Dagan said, "We are signing an export agreement from Samaria to Dubai but we will definitely sign import agreements from the Emirates to us in Samaria. I ask to bring you here the blessing of Samaria, the blessing of the land of the Bible, the place where our common father Abraham walked and acted, I bring you from Samaria the blessing of G-d."

Dagan added: "We respect the businessmen of the United Arab Emirates and you respect us, the settlement in Samaria and the whole of the State of Israel. Samaria is the center of the State of Israel, the largest area in the State of Israel, 12% of the state's territory, Samaria is an economic power," Dagan told his host.

During the ceremony, Yusuf Baidon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE's REO Company, said that the idea to meet with Dagan came from an Israeli friend. "He called me and told me that Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Council, was coming to the Emirates and that I should meet him, and we did. I recognized in Mr. Dagan that one of the important things for him is to do the best for his public, for his residents. That's something we really value here."

Baidon said that the people of Israel and the people of the Emirates should be proud of the leaders who led the Abraham Accords, the peace agreements between the countries.

Dr. Faisal Ali Musa, the owner of the eminent FAM holding company that signed an agreement with businessmen in Samaria the day before, said: "We are not just doing business, we are telling the world that we are brothers."