Likud MK David Bitan placed on life support

Likud MK David Bitan has been placed on life support, officials at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan reported Monday.

"On the recommendation of the medical staff, it was decided to connect MK Bitan to an ECMO [Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation] machine under full consciousness. He is still communicating with those around him. His condition remains serious, but has stabilized."

Bitan, who chairs the Knesset’s Immigration and Absorption Committee, confirmed last week that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Over the last few days, his condition deteriorated, and he was admitted to Sheba Medical Center’s coronavirus ward.