Israel's coronavirus death toll nears 3,000

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel neared 3,000 over the weekend, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning.

Six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 2,999.

A total of 1,707 new cases of the virus were diagnosed across Israel on Sunday, with the percentage of tests coming back positive rising to 3.4%, up from 2.9% on Saturday, 2.4% Friday, and 2.6% Thursday.

There are currently 17,373 active cases of the coronavirus in Israel, including 16,404 patients being treated at home, 300 patients being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 669 hospitalized patients.

Of those 669 hospitalized patients, 122 are on ventilators, with a total of 353 in serious condition and 117 in moderate condition.

Israel's Coronavirus Czar, Prof. Nachman Ash, expressed optimism Monday on the impact the new vaccine could have on the pandemic, but told Galei Tzahal the vaccination campaign will need to work to convince the public to get vaccinated.

"Hopefully we can advance the vaccination campaign by a few days. The amount of doses will not be a problem, but the ability to get people to be vaccinated will be."