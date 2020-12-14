Report: Progress in contacts between Israel and Hamas

Egyptian sources are reporting new developments in contacts between Israel and Hamas on a prisoner exchange deal.

Channel 13 News reported on Sunday that Cairo expects to mediate between the sides and the demands are for vaccines against coronavirus in exchange for the release of captives held by Hamas.

Hamas is still expected to demand the release of terrorists by Israel, but it is possible that due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Gaza, the conditions will be relaxed later.

Sources in the terrorist organization told Arab media that the Egyptians had approached Hamas and demanded that it maintain the calm in the area in the near future, in order to allow for a future deal.

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.