Emuna Samuels of Efrat runner-up in European taekwondo championships

Emuna Samuels of Efrat, who has been competing professionally in taekwondo for several years, has been declared the runner-up in the European Cadet Championships this year, held in Bosnia.

Samuels defeated opponents from Bulgaria and Serbia to reach the finals, where she was in turn defeated by a contestant from Croatia who won the championships.

She started the fight in a weak position, but managed to narrow her opponent’s significant advantage, eventually reaching a tie at the end of the third round. However, in overtime, the Croatian contestant ultimately prevailed.

Samuels took a gold medal earlier this year at a competition in Sweden, and is now ranked first in her category.