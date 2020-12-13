Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld passes away at 97

Widely-known and well-respected spiritual leader of the Young Israel of Kew Garden Hills, Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld, born in Poland on Dec 13, 1923, passed away this morning. Rabbi Schonfeld was 97 years of age at the time of his passing. The rabbi's funeral procession has been scheduled for 1 pm EST. Rabbi Schonfeld's body will be interned at the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Among other roles, Rabbi Schonfeld was a member of the Council of Young Israel Rabbis, Queens Rabbinical Association, Synagogue Council American (co-chairman inter-religious affairs committee), Poale Agudath Israel (president), and served as secretary of the American section of the World Jewish Congress.

Rabbi Schonfeld, born to Samuel and Manja (Oskenhendler) Schonfeld, arrived in the US in 1950 and became ordained as Rabbi of Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills in Flushing, NY the following year. He was succeeded in his role by Rabbi Yoel Schonfeld in 2011.