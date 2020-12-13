Tzohar Ethics head, Rabbi Yuval Cherlow: Restrictions on vax refusers

Tzohar Rabbinical Organization Ethics Center head Rabbi Yuval Cherlow claims there is room to consider imposing sanctions on people who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rabbi raises a number of ethical questions regarding a case when a person refuses to be vaccinated, first and foremost the medical implications of those who have not been vaccinated.

"Is he endangering other people? What is the meaning of an encounter between one who is not vaccinated and one who is? It is impossible to make moral decisions without engaging in facts."

He further says that the restrictions must be to-the point and as narrow as possible due to the fact that imposing severe restrictions actually means forcing a vaccine.