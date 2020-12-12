In a recent episode of the Crown, Margaret Thatcher mentions that her son is her favorite child. This raises the challenging question of whether parents can or should have favorites.

In the Story of Joseph, the Torah tells us that Yaakov (Jacob) preferred Yosef (Joseph), leading to disastrous results.

Does this mean we should not have favorites? The Midrash teaches us that the lesson is a bit more complicated than we might have thought.

‏Parshat Vayeishev 5781 - Can a Parent Have a Favorite Child?

Rabbi Reuven Spolter is head of the Mishnah Project and can be reached at : 054-220-4347 (USA Cell Number 347-434-9212) Home Phone in Israel: 077-501-1327 rspolter@gmail.com