Yair Jungreis, seriously injured yesterday in accident near Sha'ar HaGai is out of danger

Yair Jungreis, the ten-year-old boy who was seriously injured yesterday in an accident near Sha'ar HaGai, is out of danger and is now conscious in stable condition.

Yair's two brothers, Yedidya Chaim and Elyashiv Jungreis, aged 5 and 7, from Beit El, were killed in the accident.

The brothers were on their way to spend Shabbat with their relatives. The uncle of the two (25), who took them in his car, collided for a reason that is not yet clear with a truck that was standing on the side of the road. He and Yair were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in critical condition.

United Hatzalah medic Yossi Jungreis, who received the call about the accident, discovered upon arriving at the scene that the dead were his nephews.

The Beit El local council issued a statement before Shabbat: "The Beit El family announces with great sorrow a heavy tragedy that befell the settlement with the deaths in a car accident on Road 1 of Yedidya Chaim and Elyashiv Jungreis, the children of Yaakov and Rachel Jungreis and the grandchildren of Avi and Ora Cohen. Another son, Yair, was injured and needs prayers."