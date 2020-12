Anadolu Agency reports Islamic scholar groups condemned Morocco’s decision to normalize relations with Israel.

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) said in a statement that the deal "contradicts with the Moroccan people’s support for the Palestinian people."

The Doha-based group said Israel still "occupies our Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem, our blessed lands [in Palestine] and the Golan Heights of Syria, and still looks to swallow more."