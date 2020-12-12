14-year-old girl seriously injured on Western Galilee trip

Girl falls from height near Keshet Cave. MDA staff, assisted by IDF medical force, evacuate her by helicopter under sedation and respiration

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured today after falling from a height during a trip to Keshet Cave in the Western Galilee. MDA staff, assisted by an IDF medical force, evacuated her by helicopter under sedation and respiration.

MDA paramedic Dor Vaknin said: "We arrived at Keshet Cave's parking lot and learned that the girl who fell from a height was seriously injured and was on a steep slope below the cave.

"We took all the equipment to give her care in the field and walked about 20 minutes until we reached her. A military helicopter was also launched to the scene.

"On the mountainside we provided her with life-saving medical care that included medication, splints, and resuscitation. Unit 669 fighters rescued the girl by helicopter and evacuated her to hospital in serious condition."



