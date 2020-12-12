14-year-old girl seriously injured on Western Galilee trip

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured today after falling from a height during a trip to Keshet Cave in the Western Galilee. MDA staff, assisted by an IDF medical force, evacuated her by helicopter under sedation and respiration.

MDA paramedic Dor Vaknin said: "We arrived at Keshet Cave's parking lot and learned that the girl who fell from a height was seriously injured and was on a steep slope below the cave.

"We took all the equipment to give her care in the field and walked about 20 minutes until we reached her. A military helicopter was also launched to the scene.

"On the mountainside we provided her with life-saving medical care that included medication, splints, and resuscitation. Unit 669 fighters rescued the girl by helicopter and evacuated her to hospital in serious condition."