Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit challenging Biden election wins in four key states

Decision clears path for electoral college to officially make Biden next President of United States.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Reuters reports the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Trump-backed lawsuit to block four battleground states – Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – from voting in the Electoral College, claiming that changes made to their election procedures violated federal law.

The decision clears the path for the electoral college to officially make President-elect Biden the next President of the United States.

The decision granted Texas leave to file its complaint, but summarily dismissed its suit for lack of standing.



