Gantz: Netanyahu will no longer be Prime Minister

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a post on Facebook before the start of Shabbat.

"Because of Netanyahu's personal considerations, we are rushing towards elections. At the end of this fourth election campaign, I know that Netanyahu will no longer be the Prime Minister of the State of Israel and he needs to know that as well," wrote Gantz.

"We have not given up the desire to serve the citizens of Israel in a functioning government. But my friends and I are tired of lies. He must meet his obligations to the citizens: a budget, a functioning unity government and a commitment to replace him, without exit tickets and without escape points."

"Only in this way will he prove that the citizens of Israel are not being held hostage because of the trial that hovers over his head," concluded Gantz.

