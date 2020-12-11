1,866 new infections in 24 hours

A total of 1,866 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel on Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 352,968 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Israel.

The death toll in the pandemic rose to 2,969, with 10 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Thursday.

There are 16,298 active cases of the virus in Israel currently, including 15,472 cases being treated at home, 254 cases being treated in coronavirus hotels, and 572 cases being treated at hospitals.

Of the 572 hospitalizations, 323 patients are in serious condition, with a further 109 in moderate condition. There are currently 101 patients on ventilators.

The percentage of tests coming back positive rose slightly Thursday, increasing to 2.7% from 2.5% on Wednesday and Tuesday.