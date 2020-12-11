Biden and Harris named Time's 'Person of the Year'

US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris were named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2020 on Thursday night.

"The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic," Time tweeted alongside a video of the announcement. "Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we're headed."

Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief and CEO of Time, said that "the next four years are going to be an enormous test of them and all of us to see whether they can bring about the unity they've promised."

The magazine noted that this is the first time that a vice president has been named as a Person of the Year.

Time has announced a Person of the Year every year since 1927. Last year’s winner was teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

President Donald Trump was named Person of the Year for 2016. His predecessor, Barack Obama, was named Person of the Year twice.