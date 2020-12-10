Israel accepted into International Energy Agency

The State of Israel has been accepted into the International Energy Agency (IEA) after members of the agency voted unanimously in favor of the move.

This is the first step towards becoming an official member of the IEA.

The move came to fruition thanks to a joint diplomatic effort on the part of the Foreign Ministry backed by Israel's delegation to international organizations in Paris, alongside the Ministry of Energy.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is an organization that unites the largest energy consumers in the world, and manages global energy costs, while providing its members an international platform for the management of the national energy economy.

Israel's admission into the prestigious organization is another reminder of the critical role the Jewish State plays in the regional and international energy sector, as well as its participation in fostering renewable energy and green energy sources. As a result of this development, Israel will now have access to critical sources of industry research, and be able to connect with leading international players in these fields.

This is a diplomatic success that testifies to international recognition of Israel's contributions in the field of energy both as a leading developer of cutting-edge technological advances and innovation, and as a significant gas supplier in the Eastern Mediterranean.