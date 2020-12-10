

UN Amb. Erdan speaks with Moroccan counterpart Israeli, Moroccan ambassadors to the UN speak following establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Gilad Erdan Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan spoke by phone on Thursday with Morocco's Ambassador to the UN Omar Hilale offering his congratulations on the establishment of formal relations between Israel and Morocco.



The two ambassadors held a very warm conversation, with Ambassador Erdan noting that this was a particularly exciting moment, fulfilling the dreams of many Israelis of Moroccan heritage who remain fiercely proud of their roots and the rich culture of their birthplace.



Ambassador Erdan called it a true miracle, happening on the eve of Hanukkah, and invited Ambassador Hilale to light the Menorah with him at the Israeli Mission's Hanukkah event to be held next week in New York.



“I want to congratulate you on the peace agreement, this is a really exciting moment,” said Erdan in the conversation. “The formal relationship between our two countries might just be starting, but the ties between our people are deep. There is a large community of Jews of Moroccan heritage in Israel and this is a dream come true for them. They have always remained proud of their roots and we, as Israelis, have embraced their rich culture.”



Erdan added: “Together with the US administration and under Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership, we are all building a better future for our children and for the world.” Send a message



