Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi praised the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco.

Defense Minister Gantz stated: "I applaud the anticipated establishment of official ties with Morocco, which presents an opportunity to anchor the long-standing relationship between our peoples, and formalize a rich and deep shared history that goes back centuries. This is a significant step, which will further the defense and economic interests of both countries. I thank the American government for its unwavering efforts to keep Israel strong and our region stable."

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi added: "I welcome the important news from Washington today on the renewal of relations between Israel and Morocco. The State of Israel thanks US President Donald Trump and his team for advancing peace and stability in the Middle East, and for their support of Israel."

"This is another great day for Israeli diplomacy, a day of light befitting Hanukkah. The renewal of relations between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco is an important and necessary step in the framework of the Abraham Accords and reflects the deep and longstanding friendship and relations between our peoples. I call on more countries to join the circle of the Abraham Accords. I also extend my warm congratulations to the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, on this brave and right decision.

"I look forward to lighting the candles at the Israeli diplomatic mission in Rabat next year. Happy Hanukkah to all the people of Israel," Ashkenazi concluded.