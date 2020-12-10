PA TV: Protocols of the Elders of Zion is 'an important book'

Already in 1921, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion was exposed as a malicious anti-Semitic forgery. Still, Hitler disseminated it in the 1930s to generate hatred of Jews.

The significant detail that the book is a forgery has not stopped the Palestinian Authority from presenting it to its people as an authentic Jewish document, describing in precise detail the Jews’ plan to subjugate humanity. It was published in Russia in 1903, translated into multiple languages, feeding anti-Semitism everywhere it was published.



Now PA TV has again presented it not only as a true work but an “important book” in an educational PA TV filler about a Lebanese historian who translated it.