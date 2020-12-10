Leading US Rabbi Gedalia Dov Schwartz passes away

Leading halakhic authority Rabbi Gedalia Dov Schwartz, of Chicago, Illinois, has passed away at the age of 95.

The rabbi was one of the greatest arbiters of Jewish law in the United States and throughout his life held a variety of Torah positions.

Rabbi Schwartz served as Av Beth Din of the Beth Din of America and Rosh Beth Din of the Chicago Rabbinical Council.

He was also Rosh Beth Din of the National Beth Din of the Rabbinical Council of America and editor of RCA's halakhic journal in Hebrew, Hadarom.

Rabbi Schwartz was rabbi of Young Israel of Boro Park for 18 years, and previously held pulpits in Rhode Island, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Due to coronavirus, the rabbi's funeral will be held in Chicago in accordance with local health restrictions.