The U.S. Senate last night rejected proposals to prevent the sale of F-35 aircraft to the United Arab Emirates.

Two of the proposals to prevent the deal were blocked. One of them won 46 supporters against 50 opponents, and the other 47 supporters against 49 opponents.

Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the administration had approved the sale of advanced defense technology to the United Arab Emirates.

According to Pompeo's announcement, the value of the defenses to be sold as part of the deal to the UAE is about $ 23.37 billion. The sale of equipment to the Emirates will include 50 F-35s, up to 18 MQ-9B drones, and a package of air-to-air and ground-to-ground weapons.

There have been recent allegations in Israel that the arms sale deal was part of the agreement signed between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

However, all officials in the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security Council denied claims that there was a connection between the events.