Watch: Trump makes appearance at White House Hanukkah party

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening made an appearance at a White House Hanukkah party.

“Let me just wish everybody a Happy Hanukkah and to about three of you here a merry Christmas,” he was heard telling attendees in footage posted to Twitter.

“This is one of our most successful [events]. This is the one that everyone wants tickets to. I see a lot of friends, a lot of talent here, and I just want to thank everybody,” continued Trump.

The audience shouted “Four more years!” to which the President responded that with the help of “certain very important people, if they have wisdom and if they have courage, we are going to win this election. We won it by more than the first one. We got almost 75 million votes. The first time we got 63 million. We were hoping to get 67 million.”

“We’re going to see what happens. We have tremendous cases right now, a big, big case. 18 states as of this moment, they joined out of respect. I want to thank Texas for starting it,” said Trump, in reference to a lawsuit brought on Tuesday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and which seeks to invalidate millions of votes cast in four states that went for Biden: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The White House Hanukkah party was first turned into a formal event by President George W. Bush.

President Barack Obama continued the tradition, increasing the parties to two per year to meet demand. Trump also has held two Hanukkah parties each year of his presidency.