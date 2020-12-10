Watch: SpaceX Starship crash-lands after test flight

A SpaceX prototype ship returned to earth in a fiery landing on Wednesday, exploding as it landed during the aerospace company’s test launch, NBC News reports.

The company live streamed the launch of its unmanned Starship spacecraft with a Super Heavy rocket for a high-altitude test flight in Cameron County, Texas.

Despite the explosion, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said the SpaceX team had collected the necessary data.

“Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed!” Musk tweeted. “Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!!”

He then tweeted, “Mars, here we come!”

The Starship model from SpaceX is designed to deliver satellites into orbit at a lower cost than its already existing Falcon models, according to the company’s website.

In May, SpaceX had a successful launch of its Crew Dragon capsule, which took astronauts to the International Space Station.

Last month, SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, marking NASA’s first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.