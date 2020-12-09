Pfizer COVID vaccine linked to life-threatening allergic reaction

Regulators in Britain have issued a warning that anyone who has a history of “significant” allergic reactions should not be vaccinated against coronavirus using the Pfizer vaccine, The Guardian reports.

Two people, both healthcare workers, who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday had anaphylactoid reactions (potentially life-threatening responses including shock, a sudden drop in blood pressure, difficulty breathing, nausea, and vomiting) and were fortunately treated promptly – they are both now recovering.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK’s equivalent to the FDA, is now advising the national healthcare system that: “Any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as a previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline autoinjector) should not receive the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

“Resuscitation facilities should be available at all times for all vaccinations. Vaccination should only be carried out in facilities where resuscitation measures are available.”

Responding to the development, Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: “As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA has advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday.”