Caroline Glick: This is how Biden will affect US-Israel relationship

Caroline Glick reports it as she sees it. The award winning journalist, author, political analyst and policy advisor joined Eve Harow for a discussion regarding the US-Israel relationship as we move into 2021.

How will a (likely) Biden-Democratic administration affect the Mid East? Why is bringing Sudan into the US sphere so important for the region? Is Jewish education critical to identity?

According to Glick, "There is an upside for Israel in Biden’s anticipated turn towards Iran. Saudi Arabia, which was diffident about joining the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in normalizing its ties with Israel, may choose to do so in the coming weeks".

"Such a move, which would vastly widen the Arab-Israel peace forged by President Trump through the Abraham Accords, would present the Biden administration with a major alliance opposed to a nuclear-armed Iran", She added.

Caroline never fails to provoke thought and debate and this One Israel Fund webinar was no exception.