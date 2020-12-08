Supreme Court rejects bid to reverse Biden’s win in Pennsylvania

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an effort by Republicans to reverse President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state of Pennsylvania.

The court rejected a petition from Trump ally Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican, who argued that virtually all of the state’s mail-in ballots were unlawful, according to CNBC.

The decision was announced in an order with no noted dissents.

Gov. Tom Wolf has already certified Biden’s victory and the state’s 20 electors are scheduled to meet on December 14 to cast their votes for Biden.

Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president, noted The Associated Press.

A federal appeals court recently dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump campaign over Pennsylvania's voting procedures.