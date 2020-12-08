Gideon Sa'ar officially leaves Likud, forms new party

MK Gideon Sa'ar formally announced his departure from the Likud party and resignation from the Knesset Tuesday night. He will form a new political party and run for prime minister in the next elections.

"I can't be a Likud member under Netanyahu's ;leadership," Sa'ar said.

"The Likud has been my political and emotional home all my adult life. But the movement has become a tool for the interests of its leader, a personality cult for one man - flesh and man," Sa'ar claimed.

Sa'ar, who previously served in senior ministerial positions, including as Minister of Education and Minister of the Interior, retired from the political system in 2014, due to his rocky relationship with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In the run-up to the April 2019 elections, Sa'ar returned to the political system, and after losing to Prime Minister Netanyahu in the primaries for the Likud leadership he was placed high on the Knesset list.

Despite the high position on the Likud list in which he was placed, he remained an MK and was not appointed by Netanyahu as a minister in the government.