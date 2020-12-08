Report: Gideon Sa'ar to break from Likud, form new party

Senior Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar will make a special statement at 8:15 PM in which he is likely to announce his resignation from the Likud and the establishment of a new party.

Earlier, the chairman of Yisrael Beyteinu, MK Avigdor Liberman, said in an interview with Radio 103FM that MK Gideon Sa'ar had made a decision to leave the Likud.

"Gideon Saar made a decision to leave the Likud and run in a separate party, based on Handel 'and Hauser' Derech Eretz. It is possible that 3-4 MKs from the Likud will join him."

Saar, who previously served in senior ministerial positions, including as Minister of Education and Minister of the Interior, retired from the political system in 2014, due to his rocky relationship with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In the run-up to the April 2019 elections, Saar returned to the political system, and after losing to Prime Minister Netanyahu in the primaries for the Likud leadership he was placed high on the Knesset list.

Despite the high position on the Likud list in which he was placed, he remained an MK and was not appointed by Netanyahu as a minister in the government.