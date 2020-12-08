Settlement Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) today toured the community of Beit El in Binyamin and pledged to assist in the transfer of the Binyamin Battalion IDF base to enable construction of hundreds of additional housing units.

The Minister began the tour at the Jacob's Ladder site together with Ministry Director Dr. Yosef Dresnin, and Beit El Council head Shai Alon, where he received an extensive explanation from Tanach expert Dr. Hagai Ben-Artzi, who told about the place's past and how it was discovered upon Israel's return to Judea and Samaria.

Later, Minister Hanegbi was exposed to the archeology site that was discovered at the site of a new Beit El neighborhood.

Council head Alon explained to the Minister the challenge facing the Council - relocating the Binyamin Battalion base to another location to allow for building an additional 350 housing units whose construction has already been approved.

Minister Hanegbi said, "The settlement should not shoulder the relocation of IDF camps, it is the responsibility of the government, of the defense establishment, the Prime Minister of course and I will talk to him personally about it, so that our great commitment following sad moments of evacuation in the Ulpana, it will be realized through resources that the State will allocate soon; soon, and in our days."





